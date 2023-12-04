US Bancorp DE Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $15,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.61 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

