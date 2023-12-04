US Bancorp DE Has $168,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $133.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.77. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Guggenheim raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

