US Bancorp DE Has $171,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.99 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.