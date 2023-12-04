US Bancorp DE Has $177,000 Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $58.27 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

