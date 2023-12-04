US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,267 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 233.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Acushnet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $58.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

