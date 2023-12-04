US Bancorp DE Purchases 617 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in News were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in News by 10.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 2,791,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,452,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,075,000 after buying an additional 366,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in News by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,915,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,138,000 after buying an additional 112,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.