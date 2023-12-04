US Bancorp DE Purchases 71 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graham were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Graham by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Graham by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.5% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $637.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.76. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $681.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

