US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.