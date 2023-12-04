US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 874.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

OLK opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

