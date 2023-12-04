US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Benchmark Electronics

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.