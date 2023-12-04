US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sasol were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sasol by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Sasol Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SSL opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

