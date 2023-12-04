US Bancorp DE Sells 4,656 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

