US Bancorp DE Sells 47,500 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after buying an additional 17,735,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 199,081 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 9,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BOIL opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.85. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $853.80.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

