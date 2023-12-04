US Bancorp DE Sells 671 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

