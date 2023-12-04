US Bancorp DE Sells 7,835 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 73.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of DEI opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

About Douglas Emmett



Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

