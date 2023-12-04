US Bancorp DE Sells 9,673 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,824,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after buying an additional 520,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $10.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.87. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

