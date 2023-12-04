US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elastic were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Trading Up 37.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $110.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $111.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

