US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 446.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

GDYN opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 0.88. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

