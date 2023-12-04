Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vericel by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research upgraded Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

