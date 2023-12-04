Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Vericel worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 247,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $5,842,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.