1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Up 0.5%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 3,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.