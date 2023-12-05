2,848 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Trading Up 2.2 %

Morphic stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORF. BTIG Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

