6,931 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $510.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

