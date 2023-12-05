Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90.

