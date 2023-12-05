Access Financial Services Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 619,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $211,033,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 24,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $369.14 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

