Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.09. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

