Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 15.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

