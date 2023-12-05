Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

