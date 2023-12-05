Alico (ALCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alico Price Performance
ALCO stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.86.
Alico Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Alico
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.
