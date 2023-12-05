Alico (ALCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALCO stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alico by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alico by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

