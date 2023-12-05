Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

