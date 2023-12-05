Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 14.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 17,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 839,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

