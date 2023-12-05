Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

