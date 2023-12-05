Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

