Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

