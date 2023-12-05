Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,024 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 78.3% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 17,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 839,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

