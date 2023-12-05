Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193,978 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $754,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

