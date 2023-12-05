American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of American Assets Trust worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $19,848,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 609,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.04%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

