Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $272.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.