Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

