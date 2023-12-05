Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Walmart (WMT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Walmart (NYSE: WMT):

11/17/2023 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $187.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $171.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $182.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

