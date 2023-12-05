Analyzing CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CURO Group and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

CURO Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 343.60%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

This table compares CURO Group and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $1.03 billion 0.03 -$185.48 million ($10.04) -0.08 MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 1.49 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group.

Volatility and Risk

CURO Group has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -50.96% N/A -7.56% MGT Capital Investments -1,236.84% N/A -335.00%

Summary

CURO Group beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

