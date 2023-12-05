Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Andritz Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

