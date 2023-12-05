Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $35.72. Anterix shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 18,145 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anterix Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $668.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Anterix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Anterix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Anterix by 421.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Anterix by 76.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC increased its position in Anterix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,763,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

