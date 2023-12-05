Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

