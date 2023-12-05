Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,707 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $295,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

