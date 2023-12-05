Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
