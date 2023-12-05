Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

