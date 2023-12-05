Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $43,056,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 112.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.2 %

Ares Management stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $112.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,084,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 and have sold 520,874 shares valued at $54,390,110. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

