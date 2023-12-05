Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.