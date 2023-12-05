Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.26).

ABF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($23.68) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,392 ($30.21) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,539.50 ($19.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,406 ($30.39). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,144.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,037.65. The company has a market capitalization of £18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,785.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 45.80 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,507.46%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.68), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,071,139.32). 56.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

